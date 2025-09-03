Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update At Matagami
|Hole ID
|from
|to
|length
|Cu%
|Zn%
|Au(g/t)
|Ag(g/t)
|GCB-24-112
|Reassays ongoing
|GCB-24-113
|547.00
|557.70
|10.70
|1.53
|1.64
|0.09
|16.14
|And
|600.35
|603.15
|2.80
|5.49
|5.95
|0.15
|35.66
|And
|677.55
|703.85
|26.30
|0.23
|0.31
|0.03
|1.18
|GCB-24-114
|591.85
|594.40
|2.55
|0.11
|12.55
|0.07
|12.33
|And
|655.60
|657.70
|2.10
|1.36
|4.14
|0.09
|25.95
|And
|733.45
|756.00
|22.55
|0.65
|0.76
|0.03
|1.50
|Incl
|748.55
|751.30
|2.75
|4.43
|2.07
|0.12
|9.05
|And
|756.90
|763.60
|6.70
|0.54
|0.02
|0.02
|0.33
|GCB-24-115
|Reassays ongoing
|GCB-24-116
|509.80
|537.00
|27.20
|1.85
|3.10
|0.05
|9.81
|And
|559.30
|565.50
|6.20
|0.51
|0.21
|0.01
|0.95
|GCB-24-117
|460.50
|495.00
|34.50
|0.89
|0.99
|0.10
|6.69
|And
|495.00
|498.55
|3.55
|0.37
|0.01
|0.04
|6.37
|GCB-24-118
|415.20
|417.00
|1.80
|0.06
|0.56
|0.00
|1.08
|And
|493.80
|496.80
|3.00
|0.01
|0.44
|0.00
|1.00
|And
|565.60
|583.55
|17.95
|0.85
|2.44
|0.09
|14.82
|And
|590.35
|595.10
|4.75
|1.24
|0.56
|0.13
|10.27
|And
|603.60
|626.70
|23.10
|1.34
|0.02
|0.03
|2.19
|Incl
|610.10
|615.90
|5.80
|2.94
|0.04
|0.03
|4.21
|GCB-24-119
|505.85
|507.50
|1.65
|3.73
|6.82
|0.22
|28.48
|And
|513.30
|513.70
|0.40
|0.61
|2.16
|0.14
|23.00
|And
|519.50
|519.80
|0.30
|1.81
|0.46
|0.24
|14.00
|And
|579.85
|583.45
|3.60
|3.66
|3.43
|0.21
|18.36
|And
|605.85
|617.95
|12.10
|1.32
|2.97
|0.10
|14.74
|And
|676.05
|681.40
|5.35
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|0.79
|And
|690.15
|744.50
|54.35
|0.25
|0.41
|0.02
|0.84
|Incl
|710.50
|715.35
|4.85
|0.35
|4.10
|0.02
|1.24
|Incl
|717.00
|720.85
|3.85
|1.17
|0.06
|0.04
|3.14
|GCB-24-120
|675.50
|695.65
|20.15
|0.84
|1.46
|0.07
|6.50
|And
|796.05
|829.50
|33.45
|0.58
|0.10
|0.03
|2.61
|Incl
|811.75
|820.00
|8.25
|1.39
|0.24
|0.04
|5.64
|Incl
|811.75
|814.75
|3.00
|2.74
|0.20
|0.03
|7.85
|GCB-25-121
|Reassays ongoing
|GCB-25-122
|Reassays ongoing
|GCB-25-123
|410.60
|416.40
|5.80
|0.67
|0.55
|0.03
|4.18
|And
|545.20
|545.55
|0.35
|0.74
|4.56
|0.12
|18.00
|And
|568.50
|569.05
|0.55
|1.52
|4.14
|0.38
|26.00
|And
|626.15
|627.65
|1.50
|0.87
|2.56
|0.08
|9.20
|And
|678.35
|720.40
|42.05
|0.56
|0.58
|0.04
|5.09
|Incl
|678.35
|683.20
|4.85
|3.04
|3.45
|0.25
|30.73
|Incl
|706.45
|720.40
|13.95
|0.59
|0.44
|0.03
|3.29
|And
|735.10
|738.40
|3.30
|0.66
|0.01
|0.01
|1.21
|GCB-25-124
|636.00
|640.65
|4.65
|0.45
|2.42
|0.10
|3.43
|And
|663.35
|684.30
|20.95
|0.69
|0.01
|0.02
|0.38
|GCB-25-125
|Reassays ongoing
Renaissance Zone
The Renaissance Zone was discovered by Nuvau in 2023, targeting a geophysical anomaly located in the "West Camp" of the Matagami Property, immediately north of the Caber Complex deposits.
A total of 27 holes were drilled to test the Renaissance Zone, with 16 intersecting massive and semi-massive sulphide zones. An initial MRE for Renaissance is in progress. Results from the most recent drilling at Renaissance are provided in Table 2, below.
Table 2: Assays results for the Renaissance drilling program
|Hole ID
|from
|to
|length
|Cu%
|Zn%
|Au(g/t)
|Ag(g/t)
|REN-24-15
|329.85
|337.65
|7.80
|0.69
|7.41
|0.20
|22.66
|REN-24-16
|280.80
|281.80
|1.00
|0.12
|1.35
|0.01
|5.00
|REN-24-17
|258.70
|279.30
|20.60
|0.36
|2.79
|0.04
|7.49
|Incl
|258.70
|263.15
|4.45
|0.45
|2.95
|0.13
|23.22
|And
|274.60
|279.30
|4.70
|1.03
|9.16
|0.03
|6.54
|REN-24-18A
|No significant mineralization
|REN-24-18
|384.00
|384.70
|0.70
|0.32
|0.08
|0.03
|6.00
|REN-24-19
|Reassays ongoing
|REN-24-20
|463.65
|478.35
|14.70
|0.72
|1.66
|0.05
|6.47
|Incl
|463.65
|472.75
|9.10
|0.77
|1.86
|0.03
|5.48
|And
|476.10
|478.35
|2.25
|1.47
|3.13
|0.20
|18.60
|REN-24-21
|Reassays ongoing
|REN-25-22
|380.90
|381.55
|0.65
|0.12
|2.22
|0.03
|6.00
|And
|398.20
|398.50
|0.30
|0.70
|0.23
|0.05
|11.00
|And
|412.35
|412.75
|0.40
|0.61
|3.70
|0.04
|19.00
|REN-25-23
|294.00
|295.00
|1.00
|0.01
|0.85
|0.00
|0.00
|And
|303.00
|303.60
|0.60
|0.01
|0.81
|0.00
|0.00
|REN-25-24
|No significant mineralization
|REN-25-25
|No significant mineralization
|REN-25-25EXT
|No significant mineralization
Figure 3: Renaissance Zone long-section
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
McLeod extension
Intersected in 2023, the McLeod Mine extension demonstrated the potential for additional resources adjacent to existing mine workings, at the permitted past-producing Bracemac-McLeod Mine.
The extension discovery hole (MCL-13-31W1) returned 15.9 m grading 2.81% Cu, 14.80% Zn, and 0.39 g/t Au .
Seven new intersections from 5,526 m of additional drill holes completed will be incorporated into a MRE that is in progress. This zone will, along with the Caber Complex, be incorporated into future studies assessing the potential restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine and associated economic analysis. New results from the McLeod drill program are provided in Table 3 below.
Table 3: Assay results for the McLeod extension drilling program
|Hole ID
|from
|to
|length
|Cu%
|Zn%
|Au(g/t)
|Ag(g/t)
|MCL-13-31W6
|1498.6
|1502.8
|4.2
|0.23
|2.39
|0.14
|11.90
|Incl
|1499
|1500.05
|1.05
|0.65
|3.92
|0.13
|20.24
|MCL-13-31W7
|1400.6
|1402.25
|1.65
|0.19
|4.32
|0.06
|3.55
|And
|1426.85
|1432.55
|5.7
|0.09
|1.19
|0.31
|3.30
|MCL-13-31W8
|1248.6
|1251.3
|2.7
|0.18
|2.84
|0.45
|6.59
|MCL-18-90W2
|1605
|1607.2
|2.2
|0.09
|0.02
|0.11
|1.64
|MCL-18-90W3
|1625.7
|1627.4
|1.7
|0.09
|0.54
|0.18
|3.24
|MCL-18-91W1
|1500.2
|1502.35
|2.15
|1.44
|0.07
|0.31
|10.65
|And
|1510
|1519.5
|9.5
|0.88
|0.05
|0.09
|7.74
|And
|1531.5
|1534.5
|3
|0.72
|0.06
|0.08
|4.67
|MCL-18-91W2
|1586.8
|1611.75
|24.95
|1.04
|2.36
|0.14
|7.03
|Incl
|1586.8
|1591
|4.2
|0.52
|10.96
|0.42
|11.71
|Incl
|1604
|1611.75
|7.75
|2.45
|0.24
|0.11
|11.39
About Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Nuvau Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Matagami mining camp, covering more than 1,300 km2 of highly prospective ground in the Abitibi region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property, which is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits, but has never been subjected to a comprehensive gold-focused exploration program. The Company is leveraging innovative exploration methods, including AI-supported generative targeting and hydro-geochemistry, to identify and develop new gold and base metal deposits.
Qualified Person and Quality Assurance
Gilles Roy P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Exploration of Nuvau and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
Drill core samples are sawn by staff technicians to create half core splits. One split is retained in the drill core box for archival purposes with a sample tag affixed at each sample interval and the other split is placed in a labelled plastic bag along with a corresponding sample number tag and placed in the shipment queue.
Quality control samples including blind certified reference material ("CRM"), blank material, and core duplicates are inserted at a frequency of 1 in every 20 samples and sample batches of up to 60 samples were then shipped directly by Nuvau personnel to the ALS Canada Ltd. preparation laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.
All submitted core samples are crushed in full to 95 % passing less than 2 mm (ALS code CRU-32). A 1000-gram sample was then riffled split from the crushed material and pulverized to 90 % passing 75 μm (SPL-22 and PUL-32a). Pulps are shipped from the preparation laboratory to ALS Canada Ltd.'s analytical lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for assay.
Lead, silver, copper and zinc analyses were determined by ore grade four acid digestion with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") or atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (ALS codes Pb-OG62, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62 and ZnOG62), whereas gold was determined by 50 g fire assay analysis with an AAS finish (code Au-AA23).
A second method, PhotonAssay analysis (code Au-PA01), was used on a single sample from hole BRCG-25-01 where visible gold was observed. The remaining reject material was pulverized to 95% passing 106um (PUL-32a) and recombined with the remaining master pulp material and split into three jars (~500g each) and shipped from the preparation laboratory to ALS Canada Ltd.'s analytical lab in Thunder Bay Ontario, for photon assayed. The reported value is the combined weighted assay result representing the entire length of the sample. For comparison gold determined by 50 g fire assay analysis return 15.75 g/t Au, compared to 16.02 g/t Au by PhotonAssay.
ALS Canada Ltd. is an accredited, independent commercial analytical firm registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.
