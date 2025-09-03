Bingx Unveils World Liberty Finance Spot Listing Carnival, Offering 900,000 WLFI In Rewards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the WLFI Listing Carnival , an exclusive campaign to celebrate the spot listing of WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial.

BingX is launching an exclusive event with rewards totaling 900,000 WLFI. BingX users can get guaranteed WLFI rewards by reserving and depositing the token, while hitting trading targets and inviting friends attracts additional prizes and airdrops.

WLFI is a decentralized finance platform with backing from U.S President Donald Trump, inspired by efforts to pioneer USD-backed stablecoins and DeFi applications, supporting U.S. dollar alignment in digital finance, and operating under a token release plan where only 20% of tokens are initially unlocked.

Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented:“With WLFI gaining traction as one of the most talked-about token launches this year, BingX is committed to ensuring our users can engage with it early and meaningfully. Through this promotion, we're combining timely access with generous rewards, continuing our mission to bring users closer to emerging opportunities in crypto trading.”

As BingX continues to expand its product lineup and token listings, the WLFI Listing Carnival reflects the exchange's commitment to being a first-mover on the biggest trends and tokens, offering timely, up-to-date access to its users across the globe.