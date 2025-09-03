Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lviv Attacked By 15 Enemy Drones Overnight, Damage Reported

Lviv Attacked By 15 Enemy Drones Overnight, Damage Reported


2025-09-03 05:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“This night, the enemy attacked Lviv with combat drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries,” Kozytskyi stated.

He also thanked the air defense forces for their effective response.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi later clarified that the city was targeted by 15 drones. A warehouse facility was partially destroyed, though the fire has already been extinguished.

Read also: Nizhyn partially left without power and water following Russian attac

District administrations are continuing to inspect the city for further damage, the mayor added.

As Ukrinform also reported, the city of Lutsk sustained damage from Russian drone attacks on September 3.

Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Facebook

MENAFN03092025000193011044ID1110010752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search