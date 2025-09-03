Lviv Attacked By 15 Enemy Drones Overnight, Damage Reported
“This night, the enemy attacked Lviv with combat drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries,” Kozytskyi stated.
He also thanked the air defense forces for their effective response.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi later clarified that the city was targeted by 15 drones. A warehouse facility was partially destroyed, though the fire has already been extinguished.Read also: Nizhyn partially left without power and water following Russian attac
District administrations are continuing to inspect the city for further damage, the mayor added.
As Ukrinform also reported, the city of Lutsk sustained damage from Russian drone attacks on September 3.
Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Facebook
