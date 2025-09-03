Criminal Trial Of Former US Embassy Employee Begins In Baku
The criminal trial of Rafig Goyushov, a former senior employee of the economic department of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, has started at the Baku Grave Crimes Court, Azernews reports.
The initial stage of the process focused on clarifying questionnaire data. During the session, the public prosecutor and the injured party proposed sending the case to court for consideration, while the accused objected and demanded the case be returned to the investigative body for re-examination.
After reviewing the arguments, the court ruled to send the criminal case back for review. The trial will continue on September 17.
It is alleged that Goyushov fraudulently seized funds allocated for the temporary accommodation of ambassadors and other foreign employees. The total amount illegally obtained is reported to exceed half a million manats (around $294,000).
Goyushov faces charges under Article 178.4 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to especially large-scale fraud. As a preventive measure, the court decided not to place him under police custody until the trial.
