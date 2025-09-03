Inulin Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Cargill And Ingredion Expand Global Reach, While Jarrow Formulas And The Green Labs Target Niche Supplement Segments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Business Landscape
- Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Industry Value Chain Analysis Policies and Regulations Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Sudzucker AG Sensus B.V. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA BENEO GmbH Cargill Incorporated Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Jarrow Formulas, Inc. The Green Labs LLC NOW Foods Archer Daniels Midland Company Tate & Lyle PLC DuPont de Nemours, Inc. FMC Corporation Ingredion Incorporated
Inulin Market Segmentation:
By Source
- Chicory Root Jerusalem Artichoke Agave
By Application
- Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Others
By End-User
- Commercial Household/ Retail
By Geography
- North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany France UK Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Taiwan Others
Attachment
