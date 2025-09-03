Bhutan PM, Chief Abbot To Visit India For Temple Consecration Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, accompanied by Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choeda, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan (the head monk), will be on an official visit to India on Thursday to attend the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir, Bihar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, following the consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister of Bhutan will also visit the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“The consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple at Rajgir is a symbol of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Buddhism between India and Bhutan. The land for the temple has been provided by the Government of Bihar. The visit of His Holiness the Je Khenpo and the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, a hallmark of the special partnership,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

According to Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Je Khenpo will preside over the consecration of the Bhutan Temple in Rajgir on Thursday.

The temple project was initiated in 2018 as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India.

Je Khenpo will also preside over the Moenlam Chenmo (Prayer for World Peace), which will be organised by the Zhung Dratshang (Central Monastic Body of Bhutan) in India, from September 6-8.

After attending the consecration ceremony in Rajgir, Prime Minister Tobgay will proceed to Ayodhya and New Delhi for official engagements with the Indian Government, the Bhutanese Foreign Ministry mentioned.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Tobgay visited India to participate in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering the keynote address at the first edition of the SOUL Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Tobgay said: "I am here as a student to learn, and have got an opportunity to learn. Will learn the lessons of leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I see Modi ji as my big brother who always guides and supports me."

Hailing the leadership of PM Modi, Tobgay said,“In just 10 years, PM Modi has taken India on the path of development. Your leadership has been a beacon of transformation of unprecedented progress.”

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.