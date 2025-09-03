Djokovic, Alcaraz Advance to U.S. Open Semifinals After Dominant Wins
(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday, securing his place among the final four with a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz. This win marks a historic achievement for the 38-year-old Serbian, who becomes the oldest player in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at every Grand Slam in a single season.
"It was an incredibly close match. I thought I was lucky to really save some crucial break points in the second set," Djokovic reflected. "I think for most of the second and third sets, he was the better player. In these kinds of matches, a few points decide a winner."
"Particularly the end of the fourth set, that last game, that was nerve-wracking, honestly," he added.
Djokovic's performance was mirrored by 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who breezed past Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, maintaining his flawless run in the tournament without dropping a set.
On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed from Belarus, advanced to the semifinals after 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.
"I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up I felt again my knee, and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury," Vondrousova said in a statement.
American Jessica Pegula, ranked No. 4 in the world, delighted home fans with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory over Czech Barbora Krejcikova, securing her spot in her second consecutive US Open semifinal.
"I think I've been playing some really good tennis," Pegula said. "I've just been playing very solid, I've been having very good, quick starts, so I really wanted to do that today, especially against someone like her who's very dangerous."
