UN Reports Nearly 850,000 Syrians Head Back Home Since December
(MENAFN) The United Nations refugee agency announced on Tuesday that approximately 850,000 Syrians have returned from neighboring countries since December, as UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements concluded a five-day mission to Lebanon and Syria.
During her visit, Clements engaged with Lebanese and Syrian officials, as well as with refugees who have recently returned and those still contemplating their return, according to a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
To support these movements, UNHCR has broadened its assistance programs aimed at ensuring returns are voluntary, secure, and dignified. This includes financial support, transportation, shelter, and livelihood aid in the communities where returnees are settling.
"I saw up close how people have preserved their will to return, stay, and rebuild despite the harsh reality of destruction and lack of services following 14 years of war," Clements said.
Lebanon, which continues to shelter hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, has witnessed nearly 200,000 returns so far this year. However, ongoing violence in Syria has also triggered fresh displacement, with new refugees crossing into Lebanon, highlighting the volatile nature of the crisis.
In Syria, Clements visited returnees in Damascus, Homs, and Idlib who are receiving support through housing repairs and small business initiatives. She also officially opened a renovated Civil Registry Office in Maaret Al Nouman, Idlib, designed to facilitate access to vital documentation for returning families.
"The international community cannot afford to be mere observers," Clements emphasized. "They must take an active role in supporting stabilization and recovery efforts, helping Syrians rebuild and reshape their country," she said.
