Ccsupply Expands Bathroom Collection With Stylish 60-Inch Vanity Designs
|
Finish Type
|
Best For
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Care Tips
|
Painted (low/eggshell sheen)
|
Custom colors, calm modern look
|
Huge palette, smooth face
|
Edge chips if abused
|
Microfiber + gentle cleaner
|
Real wood veneer
|
Warm, textured spaces
|
Natural grain, upscale feel
|
Needs proper sealing
|
Wipe splashes; refresh oil/sealer
|
Laminate / Thermofoil
|
Busy family baths, rentals
|
Durable, budget-friendly
|
Avoid high, direct heat
|
Mild soap; dry edges after steam
Buyer's Quick Checklist (Print-Friendly)
|
Item
|
What to Confirm
|
Why It Matters
|
Overall size
|
60" width fits with side reveals
|
Space to scribe and center
|
Depth & height
|
~21–22" deep; ~341⁄2–36" high
|
Comfort + door clearance
|
Layout
|
Double sink vs single + drawers
|
Daily use vs cleaning time
|
Storage
|
Full-extension drawers, dividers, power drawer
|
Faster mornings
|
Mount type
|
Floating vs floor
|
Cleaning, radiant floor, visual space
|
Counter & sink
|
Material, edge, integrated vs undermount
|
Maintenance and style
|
Plumbing
|
P-trap space, offset allowances
|
No collision with drawers
|
Electrical
|
GFCI, in-drawer or cabinet outlet
|
Clutter-free counters
|
Metals
|
Lead + supporting finish
|
Cohesive look
|
Ventilation
|
Right CFM, quiet rating
|
Protects finishes
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Two huge sinks, zero drawers: Looks“double” but lives messy. Balance bowls with real storage.
Random metal soup: Limit to one lead finish and one accent.
Too deep for the room: In narrow baths, shallow or floating wins.
Ignoring edge sealing: Unsealed cuts are where moisture wins first.
Buying before measuring mirrors/lighting: Plan mirrors and sconces with the vanity, not after.
FAQs
1) Is 60" big enough for two sinks?
Yes. Two 17–19" bowls fit with reasonable counter between, provided you plan faucet spacing and mirror widths.
2) Single sink or double for a 60"?
For storage and easy cleaning, single + drawers is the performance pick. For couples with parallel routines, double sinks feel fair.
3) What depth should I choose?
Standard ~21–22" works in most rooms. Go 18–19" for condos or tight paths.
4) Which countertop is the least fussy?Quartz or solid surface. Both wipe easily and resist everyday stains.
5) Floating or floor-standing?
Floating looks lighter and simplifies cleaning; floor-standing adds classic presence and simple install. Pick based on room size and style.
6) How high should the vanity be?
Most people prefer ~341⁄2–36" including the counter. If multiple users are shorter, drop slightly.
7) What's the best drawer setup?
Full-extension drawers with dividers and one power drawer for hair tools keep counters clear.
8) Can I mix brass and black?
Yes-choose one leader (often the faucet) and use the other as an accent on pulls or lighting.
9) Do I need a backsplash on a 60"?
Not required, but a 3–4" splash saves paint and caulk lines. Full-height slabs make a strong statement.
10) How do I keep it looking new in winter?
Ventilate well, wipe splashes quickly, and keep the base off standing meltwater-floating or raised feet help.
Conclusion
A 60 inch Bathroom Vanity gives you premium function without overpowering the room. Measure smart, decide between double sinks or a single sink with real drawers, set a clear metal plan, and choose durable finishes you'll enjoy every day. Pair it with balanced lighting, thoughtful outlets, and good ventilation, and you'll land a vanity that works hard, looks current, and ages gracefully-season after season.
