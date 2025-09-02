Demand For Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $10.45 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market Be By 2025?

The market size for the dual interface integrated circuit (IC) card has experienced significant growth lately. It is projected to expand from $5.87 billion in 2024 to $6.60 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the spike in the uptake of contactless payments, increased demand for safe payment options, growth of banking infrastructure, the rise in government electronic identification initiatives, and the expansion of public transport systems.

Expectations are high for the dual interface integrated circuit (IC) card market as it is predicted to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach a value of $10.45 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the proliferation of mobile wallets, a surge in biometric verification needs, expansion of IoT connected devices, a shift towards digital identity platforms, and increased focus on cybersecurity. The period is also expected to see major trends like improvements in contactless communication technology, chip miniaturization innovations, advancements in multi-application smart cards, enhanced secure encryption methods, and the rise of biometric dual interface cards.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market Landscape?

The dual interface integrated circuit (IC) card market is being propelled by the increasing acceptance of contactless payments. Such payments are usually made by tapping a card or device near a terminal that is compatible with radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC) technology, providing a quick and secure payment method. Consumer preference for fast and hassle-free transactions without the need for physical contact or entering a PIN has led to the widespread adoption of contactless payments. The versatility of dual interface integrated circuit (IC) cards comes from their ability to support both contact and contactless transactions, making them suitable for different payment settings. These cards enhance the user experience by allowing for fast, secure, and touch-less payment processes, simplifying routine financial transactions. For instance, UK Finance, a financial services company based in the UK, reported that in 2023, there were 18.3 billion contactless payments in the UK, a 7% increase from 17 billion in 2022. As such, the growing acceptance of contactless payments is stimulating the expansion of the dual-interface integrated circuit (IC) card market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market?

Major players in the Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Global Market Report 2025 include:

. IDEMIA Group

. Thales Group S.A.

. Infineon Technologies AG

. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

. CPI Card Group Inc.

. Austriacard Holdings AG

. Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

. Goldpac Group Limited

. dz card (International) Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Sector?

In the dual interface integrated circuit (IC) card industry, major businesses are making strides towards the creation of innovative solutions like security controllers. These controllers serve to boost data protection and facilitate seamless contact and contactless transactions as they are specific integrated circuits made to safeguard valuable data. They accomplish this by allowing secure processing, authentication, and encryption in devices like secure elements and smart cards. In November 2022, Infineon Technologies AG took a significant step. The semiconductor manufacturer, based in Germany, rolled out the SLC26P security controller. This controller, the first security integrated circuit (IC) specially designed to cater to high-volume payment applications using cutting-edge 28 nm technology. The controller employs a 32-bit Arm v8-M CPU design and 28 nm technology, both of which are designed to deliver excellent performance and high security in deeply embedded systems that need quick processing. The SLC26P is designed chiefly to support dual interface IC cards. It boasts ultra-low power consumption, high-speed communication, EMVCo certification and groundbreaking delivery formats like the Coil on Module (CoM). As a result, smart cards and embedded security ICs in payments and associated sectors can count on reliable long-term sourcing.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market

The dual interface integrated circuit card market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Contact Interface Cards, Contactless Interface Cards, Dual Interface Smart Cards, Hybrid Cards

2) By Component: Microcontroller, Memory, Other Components

3) By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Magnetic Stripe Technology, Smart Card Technology

4) By Application: Banking And Financial Services, Telecommunications, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Identification, Healthcare And Medical Services, Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Contact Interface Cards: Consumer Grade, Commercial Grade, Access Control Systems

2) By Contactless Interface Cards: Banking Cards, Transit Cards, Retail And Loyalty Cards

3) By Dual Interface Smart Cards: Payment Cards, Identification Cards, Healthcare Cards

4) By Hybrid Cards: Telecom Cards, Multi Application Cards, Secure Government Cards

Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for dual interface integrated circuit (IC) cards. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most accelerated growth in the coming forecast period. The comprehensive report on the Dual Interface Integrated Circuit Card Global Market Report 2025 incorporates detailed insights on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

