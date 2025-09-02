LFMD Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Lifemd, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations : Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants materially overstated LifeMD's competitive position; (2) defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD's 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about LifeMD's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 5, 2025, LifeMD issued a press release regarding its second quarter 2025 results, noting that due to "some temporary challenges facing our Rex MD business,” which were“largely resolved,” the Company was“revising our full year 2025 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the full-year impact of these issues, while still anticipating strong year-over-year growth in both metrics.” On this news, the price of LifeMD common stock fell $5.31 per share, or 44.8%, to close at $6.53 on August 6, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against LifeMD, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by October 27, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

