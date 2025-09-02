Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bihar Women React Strongly To PM Modi's Reply On Abuses At His Mother


2025-09-02 03:26:02
Women in Bihar expressed anger after hearing PM Modi's response to abuses targeted at his late mother from a Congress-RJD rally stage. Many called the remarks shameful and disrespectful, while praising Modi for his composed yet firm reply during his Bihar address. The issue has sparked heated political debate in the state.

