Warren Buffett Masterminded The Kraft Foods, HJ Heinz Merger A Decade Ago Its Split Has 'Disappointed' The Oracle Of Omaha
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK) CEO Warren Buffett reportedly expressed his displeasure following the news of Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) 's split into two independent companies.
Buffett said in an interview with CNBC that he is“disappointed” with the Kraft Heinz separation, which was announced earlier on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz said the separation is designed to maximize the capabilities of its brands while reducing complexity.
