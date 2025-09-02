Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Penalised ₹102 Crore

2025-09-02 03:15:08
File photo of Kannada Actress Ranya Rao

Bengaluru – The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has imposed a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, DRI sources said on Tuesday.

Along with her, the DRI imposed a penalty of Rs 63 crore on hotelier Tarun Kondaraju and Rs 56 crore each on jewellers Sahil Sakaria Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain.

On Tuesday, the DRI officials reached the Bengaluru Central Jail and served each of them a 250-page notice along with 2,500-page annexure.

“It was a herculean exercise to prepare a detailed notice along with supporting documents. Today, we served 11,000 pages of documents to the accused,” a DRI source told PTI.

According to sources in the DRI, the actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.

