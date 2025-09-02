From Rizman Ruzaini To Michael Cinco X SOUEAST: What To Expect At Dubai Fashion Week 2025

Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) officially opens its Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) edition tonight, running September 1–6 across Dubai. Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, the fashion platform is set to bring together global designers, industry insiders, and style enthusiasts for six days of shows, talks, and exclusive citywide activations.

The week begins with Malaysian couture label Rizman Ruzaini's much-anticipated opening show, followed by Dubai-based designer Heba Jasmi. Krèsha Bajaj, the Indian couturier known for her bridal pieces, makes her Dubai Fashion Week debut this season. They will be joined by UAE-based FLTRD, Nicaraguan designer Erick Bendaña, and Polish label Fioletowy, each adding a fresh international perspective to the runway.

Recommended For You

Midweek, all eyes turn to Italian Day in Dubai, presented in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). La Moda Italiana Vol II will feature runway presentations by Valentina Poltronieri, Le Twins, Gil Santucci, Avant Toi, and Be Nina.

Regional favourites Mrs Keepa, Dima Ayad, and Lama Jouni are also set to unveil new collections, while Paris-based label Weinsanto, in collaboration with La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), adds a couture edge to the calendar.

Beyond the runway, Threads Talks V4.0 will take place on September 3, with influential voices discussing power, influence, and opportunity in today's fashion landscape. Presented in partnership with Meta, these conversations aim to position Dubai as a thought leader in global fashion discourse.

A highly anticipated highlight is the Michael Cinco x SOUEAST launch ceremony, drawing international guests and industry leaders, before the week wraps with a celebratory dinner hosted by Lili Blanc.

Now in its fourth year, Dubai Fashion Week continues to reinforce the city's growing reputation as a global fashion capital, spotlighting both established names and emerging talents.