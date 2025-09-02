Fugro Wins Contracts With Constellation To Boost Brazil's Offshore Energy Expansion

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fugro secures two contracts to support Brazil's offshore energy expansion

September 2, 2025 by Mai Tao

Fugro has signed two three-year contracts with offshore energy services company Constellation to support responsible deepwater exploration activities in two of Brazil's most strategically important regions: the mature Campos Basin and the emerging Equatorial Margin.

The contracts come as Brazil works to strengthen its long-term energy security by developing its domestic oil and gas resources as a strategic bridge to low-carbon developments.

Fugro's work will involve deploying advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) aboard Constellation-managed vessels to carry out subsea equipment inspections, interventions and a range of observation and survey activities.

The first campaign will begin this quarter in the Campos Basin on board the vessel Tidal Action, followed by a second deployment in early 2026 in the Equatorial Margin on board the Amaralina Star.

Fugro will outfit both vessels with its FCV 3000 ROV systems, a class of deepwater vehicles built for complex offshore environments.

Operated by Brazil-based staff, these systems have a proven track record in technically demanding areas like the Equatorial Margin.

For Constellation, that experience translates into greater operational confidence and reduced risk in one of Brazil's most challenging offshore frontiers.

Felipe Vasconcellos, Fugro's Brazil country manager, says:“Our partnership with Constellation reflects a shared commitment to advancing offshore exploration in alignment with Brazil's broader energy transition.

“By combining trusted subsea expertise with advanced survey technology, we're helping to ensure that exploration in these frontier regions supports a safer, more resilient and more sustainable energy future.”