SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AL, IMXI, AMWD, VTLE On Behalf Of Shareholders
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)'s sale to Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield for $65.00 per share in cash. If you are an Air Lease shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)'s sale to The Western Union Company for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are an International Money shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD)'s sale to MasterBrand, Inc. for 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock for each share of American common stock. If you are an American shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)'s sale to Crescent Energy Company for 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock. If you are a Vital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
