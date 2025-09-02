Mylegal® Acquires Leaflet Source Code To Create The Industry's Only Unified Legal Tech Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- MyLegal CEO, Jim TateEL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legal Automation Group, LLC, doing business as MyLegalannounced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the source code for Leaflet Corporation's cutting-edge technologies. The acquisition includes Leaflet's full-featured Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and patented document generation solutions, Gen AI and large language model based AI Agentic frameworks and knowledge repository technologies, as well as its advanced Document Management System (DMS).This acquisition expands MyLegal's Legal Front DoorTM and AI & Automation software platform, accelerating its mission to deliver the only unified technology platform for corporate legal departments.“The acquisition of Leaflet's source code represents a tremendous milestone for the company,” said Jim Tate, CEO & Co-Founder of MyLegal.“This enables us to fully realize our vision of a unified solution that eliminates technology silos, reduces cost, and delivers value more quickly.Tate added,“Whether a legal department is just starting out or already mature, an all-in-one approach has become a strategic imperative to optimize department operations. Combining Gen AI, a CLM and a DMS that rival or exceed capabilities of other leading solutions, uniquely positions MyLegal as a must-have technology platform.”Sam Muthusamy, Founder & CEO of Leaflet Corporation, added:“After three years of delivering unrivaled legal department solutions together, as an OEM partner, we are excited to integrate our technologies with MyLegal's best-in-class legal department platform. By combining CLM, Gen AI, and DMS with MyLegal's Legal Front Door and Enterprise Grade Automation capabilities, we will empower GCs and CLOs to achieve their core objectives - efficiency and productivity gains, best-in-class service delivery, and significant cost savings over multi-vendor approaches.”As part of the transaction, the Leaflet team is joining forces with Legal Automation Group/MyLegal, with Mr. Muthusamy stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).“Our engineering team complements MyLegal's development expertise, while MyLegal's strengths in marketing and sales amplify our ability to scale quickly,” said Muthusamy.“Together, we are poised to transform how legal operations leaders drive efficiency, productivity, and measurable impact across their departments.”About Legal Automation Group, LLC (MyLegal)Legal Automation Group helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next-generation technology platforms. Its flagship solution, MyLegal, is an innovative Legal Front DoorTM and Gen AI-powered automation platform that combines centralized access, automated workflows, and self-service tools with advanced Gen AI capabilities. MyLegal enables legal departments to improve collaboration, reduce costs, and rapidly increase efficiency.For more information, visit .About Leaflet CorporationLeaflet Corporation is an innovator in document automation, contract lifecycle management, and AI-powered legal technology frameworks, recognized for transforming the way legal and business professionals manage documents and contracts with more than two decades of expertise and award-winning solutions. Leaflet has delivered innovative solutions that power efficiency for some of the world's leading enterprises.

Andy Baldocchi

Legal Automation Group dba MyLegal

+1 925-250-2442

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.