Trina Storage Showcases Next-Generation Utility-Scale Storage Solution At RE+ 2025, Highlighting Commitment To The U.S. Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersive experience at booth V9071 demonstrates advanced energy storage technology, local integration testing, and bankable project credentials

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, will showcase its recently launched Elementa 2 Pro Platform at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, September 8 – 11. At booth V9071, the company will present a full-scale immersive display of the platform. The Elementa 2 Pro Platform is a fully wrapped, cell-to-AC solution designed for the specific demands of the grid-scale energy storage market. This marks the first major exhibition of the platform following its North American launch on August 26, 2025.

Having shipped more than 12 GWh globally, including over 1 GWh in North America, Trina Storage brings extensive experience in delivering utility-scale energy storage. The Elementa 2 Pro Platform, built on Trina's proprietary battery cell technology and validated through local integration testing in the U.S., is optimized for applications including grid balancing, renewable integration, and capacity services. Its streamlined architecture integrates battery cells, power conversion, and control systems, helping developers and EPCs reduce integration complexity and accelerate deployment.

Beyond technology, Trina Storage provides end-to-end project support, including traceability, regulatory compliance, and local service expertise. Experts will be available to discuss how developers, operators, and financiers can achieve smooth execution, consistent quality, and long-term operational value.

“With North America leading large-scale energy storage deployment, RE+ 2025 is the perfect stage to share our latest solutions and insights,” said Terry Chen, Vice President of Trinasolar North America.“We look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders, exploring new applications, and demonstrating how our innovations can enhance project efficiency, reliability, and bankability.”

At RE+ 2025, attendees are invited to visit booth V9071 to connect with experts, explore the platform, and exchange insights on enabling a cleaner and more resilient energy future.

About Trina Storage Solutions U.S.

Trina Storage Solutions U.S ., a business unit of Trina Solar U.S. established in 2015, is a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions. Building on nearly three decades of solar and storage expertise, Trina Storage delivers safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems that accelerate the clean energy transition. To date, Trina has deployed more than 10 GWh of storage capacity worldwide.

