Indonesian weeklong violent protests are being quieted down due to heightened security
(MENAFN) Calm is gradually returning to Jakarta under strict security measures after a week of intense protests over parliamentary perks, according to reports. The unrest intensified after an online rider was killed by an armored police vehicle, sparking violent clashes across the capital.
The demonstrations initially began in response to controversial increases in benefits for lawmakers. Tensions escalated sharply on Thursday following the rider’s death, leading to widespread rioting, looting, and attacks on public infrastructure.
At least seven people lost their lives during the unrest, with furious crowds setting fire to government buildings in Jakarta and other major cities. In reaction, President Prabowo Subianto announced a cut in lawmakers’ perks but emphasized that security forces would act firmly to restore order.
The president’s warning, combined with the deployment of military-led security units across the city and surrounding areas, led several groups to cancel planned protests.
Local authorities, including mayors, village heads, and residents, have initiated the “Gotong Royong” (mutual cooperation) campaign to clear waste across the city, according to reports. Jakarta’s Environmental Service reported collecting 28.63 tons of inorganic trash over the past two days.
The violent demonstrations have caused infrastructure damage exceeding Rp50 billion ($3.2 million), reminiscent of the 2020 Job Creation Law protests, when mobs destroyed police posts, bus shelters, and traffic lights.
The demonstrations initially began in response to controversial increases in benefits for lawmakers. Tensions escalated sharply on Thursday following the rider’s death, leading to widespread rioting, looting, and attacks on public infrastructure.
At least seven people lost their lives during the unrest, with furious crowds setting fire to government buildings in Jakarta and other major cities. In reaction, President Prabowo Subianto announced a cut in lawmakers’ perks but emphasized that security forces would act firmly to restore order.
The president’s warning, combined with the deployment of military-led security units across the city and surrounding areas, led several groups to cancel planned protests.
Local authorities, including mayors, village heads, and residents, have initiated the “Gotong Royong” (mutual cooperation) campaign to clear waste across the city, according to reports. Jakarta’s Environmental Service reported collecting 28.63 tons of inorganic trash over the past two days.
The violent demonstrations have caused infrastructure damage exceeding Rp50 billion ($3.2 million), reminiscent of the 2020 Job Creation Law protests, when mobs destroyed police posts, bus shelters, and traffic lights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment