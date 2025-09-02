Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesian weeklong violent protests are being quieted down due to heightened security

2025-09-02 09:50:50
(MENAFN) Calm is gradually returning to Jakarta under strict security measures after a week of intense protests over parliamentary perks, according to reports. The unrest intensified after an online rider was killed by an armored police vehicle, sparking violent clashes across the capital.

The demonstrations initially began in response to controversial increases in benefits for lawmakers. Tensions escalated sharply on Thursday following the rider’s death, leading to widespread rioting, looting, and attacks on public infrastructure.

At least seven people lost their lives during the unrest, with furious crowds setting fire to government buildings in Jakarta and other major cities. In reaction, President Prabowo Subianto announced a cut in lawmakers’ perks but emphasized that security forces would act firmly to restore order.

The president’s warning, combined with the deployment of military-led security units across the city and surrounding areas, led several groups to cancel planned protests.

Local authorities, including mayors, village heads, and residents, have initiated the “Gotong Royong” (mutual cooperation) campaign to clear waste across the city, according to reports. Jakarta’s Environmental Service reported collecting 28.63 tons of inorganic trash over the past two days.

The violent demonstrations have caused infrastructure damage exceeding Rp50 billion ($3.2 million), reminiscent of the 2020 Job Creation Law protests, when mobs destroyed police posts, bus shelters, and traffic lights.

