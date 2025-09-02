Somali youth find job opportunities thanks to Turkish Red Crescent
(MENAFN) Ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises in Somalia have severely impacted the population, but training programs run in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent are helping Somali youth access new employment opportunities, according to reports.
The Somali Red Crescent collaborates with both local and international organizations to address the fundamental needs of communities affected by conflict, disasters, and displacement. Programs focusing on first aid and healthcare training have proven particularly critical for these areas. The Turkish Red Crescent is a major partner in supporting Somali youth and local institutions.
Muhammad Abdi Warsame, Executive Director of the Somali Red Crescent, said that in addition to the Turkish Red Crescent, the organization works with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Red Cross branches from countries including Canada, Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Finland.
"We are training people. We selected a region close to our coordination office because this area has been most affected by explosions, conflicts, and attacks in the country. We are training representatives from institutions, universities, companies, and hotels," Warsame said.
He added that the project, which began last year and has continued this year, has already benefited hundreds of participants. "Over the last 34 years, there have been various phases of conflict—local, political, ideological conflicts, explosions, wars.
It has affected almost every region. While some areas remain peaceful, drought impacts the entire country. After the drought, floods also came, affecting many areas. Most of the country’s infrastructure was destroyed during the civil war. So, Somalia is not only a country affected by war but also a country in emergency. This is why the Somali Red Crescent operates in almost every village," he said.
The Somali Red Crescent collaborates with both local and international organizations to address the fundamental needs of communities affected by conflict, disasters, and displacement. Programs focusing on first aid and healthcare training have proven particularly critical for these areas. The Turkish Red Crescent is a major partner in supporting Somali youth and local institutions.
Muhammad Abdi Warsame, Executive Director of the Somali Red Crescent, said that in addition to the Turkish Red Crescent, the organization works with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Red Cross branches from countries including Canada, Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Finland.
"We are training people. We selected a region close to our coordination office because this area has been most affected by explosions, conflicts, and attacks in the country. We are training representatives from institutions, universities, companies, and hotels," Warsame said.
He added that the project, which began last year and has continued this year, has already benefited hundreds of participants. "Over the last 34 years, there have been various phases of conflict—local, political, ideological conflicts, explosions, wars.
It has affected almost every region. While some areas remain peaceful, drought impacts the entire country. After the drought, floods also came, affecting many areas. Most of the country’s infrastructure was destroyed during the civil war. So, Somalia is not only a country affected by war but also a country in emergency. This is why the Somali Red Crescent operates in almost every village," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment