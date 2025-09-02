Quislex Experts To Share Insights On Key Topics Facing Attorneys And Legal Operations Teams At Upcoming Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fall events schedule underscores company's commitment to knowledge sharing and supporting legal communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex , an industry pioneer and leading alternative legal services provider, announces its continued support of the legal industry with a busy calendar of fall events. In addition to QuisLex investing in numerous sponsorships, its team of experts will share their knowledge and expertise as speakers at several forums and conferences in the coming months.

Upcoming events where QuisLex and its team of experts will participate include:

LegalOps.com Running Legal Like a Business – September 2-5, Las Vegas

QuisLex and its affiliate, NopalCyber , are sponsors of this event. Representatives of both companies will be in attendance and hosting client meetings, which will include sharing information about QuisLex's recently launched QuisLex Advisory offering.

In addition, QuisLex vice president for strategic AI advisory and legal transformation Alok Priyadarshi will present the session“Reimagining Legal Tech and Operating Models Through an Agentic AI-Native Lens: Unlocking agility, resilience, and scale for the legal function.”

New York Legal Awards – September 4, New York City

QuisLex is a sponsor of this event.

Jennifer Contegiacomo, QuisLex vice president and chief of staff, will be presenting this year's Law Firm of the Year award.

NAMWOLF Annual Meeting – September 14-17, Los Angeles

QuisLex is a sponsor of this event, and company representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Women, Influence & Power in Law 2025 – October 6-8, Washington, D.C.

QuisLex director for data privacy and security solutions Melissa Paulk and Jennifer Contegiacomo, QuisLex vice president and chief of staff, will moderate the roundtable session“Addressing the Third Wheel: Preventing Third-Party Cybersecurity Risks.”

Consero Corporate Legal Operations Forum – October 12-14, Dallas

QuisLex is a sponsor of this event, and company representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Suzanne Ganier, QuisLex vice president for legal spend solutions, will moderate the panel“Outside Counsel Management and Legal Spend Management from a Non-Legal Perspective.”

GC Conference East – November 10-11, New York City

QuisLex vice president and chief of staff Jennifer Contegiacomo will moderate the session“How to Build and Work with Your Legal Ops Dream Team: What to Insist On, What to Let Go of, and How to Measure ROI.”



Contact QuisLex to schedule a meeting with an expert at any of these events.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit .

