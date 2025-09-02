EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

INTERSHOP Communications AG resolves cash capital increase with subscription rights to finance the strategic development of the cloud business

02.09.2025 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Up to 4,374,684 new shares to be issued

Subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share

Subscription period from 8 to 22 September 2025

Proceeds to be used to optimize corporate structure and finance AI initiatives Anchor shareholders agree to participate in capital increase Jena, 2 September 2025 – The Management Board of INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase its share capital against cash contributions, granting the company's shareholders subscription rights. The capital increase involves up to 4,374,684 new shares. The share capital is to be increased from EUR 14,582,291 to up to EUR 18,956,975 using the current authorized capital. The new shares will initially be offered to existing shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 10:3 and a price of EUR 1.00 during a subscription period from 8 to 22 September 2025. Any new shares not subscribed by shareholders will subsequently be offered to selected investors in a private placement. Three anchor shareholders of the company (Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Value Focus Beteiligungs GmbH and Sachs Assets GmbH) have already confirmed, under a backstop agreement, to exercise their subscription rights and to acquire all new shares from the private placement unless they are placed with other shareholders or third parties. The capital increase will be managed by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as subscription agent. The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2025. Intershop plans to effectively use the proceeds from the capital increase for the continued strategic development of its cloud business and to streamline its corporate structure and processes, thereby expanding the cost-cutting measures already underway and adjusting the overall cost base. The goal of sustainably increasing the company's competitiveness and its capacity for to innovation is to be achieved in particular through artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The spring 2025 release of the Intershop B2B commerce platform has already introduced important feature enhancements for an AI-enabled platform. However, the continuous and strategic expansion of AI capabilities is essential to securing long-term market share. “Intershop is currently facing the challenge of having to cut costs in a demanding market environment while also making targeted investments for the future to secure its long-term competitiveness,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop.“Our current priority is to maintain this balance. We are confident that we will be able to position Intershop for long-term success and to steer the company onto a profitable growth track in the medium term – not least due to the planned capital increase and the support from our anchor shareholders.” The subscription offer is being made without a securities prospectus. An information document containing the information specified in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation has been published. For details on participating in the capital increase, please refer to the subscription offer. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette (“Bundesanzeiger”) on 5 September 2025 and, will be available just like the information document on the company's website at . About Intershop Communications AG: Intershop Communications AG (founded in 1992, Prime Standard: ISHA) supports the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers in innovatively digitizing their sales. Intershop's cloud-based e-commerce platform enables B2B companies to establish and expand their digital presence, create a consistently positive customer experience and thereby sustainably increase online revenues. With more than 30 years of experience in digital commerce and a global presence, we help over 300 customers turn products into revenues and permanently improve their customer relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at . Intershop press contact

Isabell Zeitz

