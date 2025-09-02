September Marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. David Samadi Urges Men To Get Screened

Awareness leads to action and action saves lives. That's what Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is all about.

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. David Samadi shares his book, Prostate Cancer: Now What?-a practical guide giving men and families clarity, confidence, and hope. Available on Amazon.

NYC Prostate Cancer Surgeon, Dr. David Samadi, wants men age 40 and older to discuss PSA testing with their doctor during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month-a crucial time for men to prioritize their health and schedule regular screenings. Dr. David Samadi, world-renowned urologic oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, and author of The Ultimate MANual: Dr. Samadi's Guide for Men's Health and Wellness and Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, stresses that early detection remains the most powerful weapon against this disease.“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men after skin cancer, and the second leading cause of cancer death behind lung cancer,” said Dr. Samadi.“According to the American Cancer Society's 2025 data, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. For African-American men, that risk is even higher-about one in three. And sadly, one in 44 men will die from this disease.”Dr. Samadi went on to add,“Yet, when caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, and survival rates are excellent. There is no better time than now to schedule a screening.”Pandemic's Lasting Impact on ScreeningsProstate cancer screening rates declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. This drop has had significant consequences, according to Dr. Samadi. To address this, men should make it a priority to book a PSA screening to ensure their health is protected. Early action is crucial in identifying and addressing potential issues before they escalate into more serious problems.“Many men missed screenings during the pandemic, leading to later-stage, more aggressive diagnoses,” Dr. Samadi noted.“This is concerning, as prostate cancer often has few symptoms until it is advanced.”PSA Testing : A Simple, Lifesaving ToolThe PSA blood test is a crucial tool for detecting prostate cancer in its early stages. Though not flawless, it helps monitor risk and guides further decisions.Dr. Samadi strongly recommends that men begin with a baseline PSA test at age 40, particularly if they have risk factors such as:.A family history of prostate cancer.African-American ethnicity.High body mass index (BMI).Older age.Past health history related to the prostate“Men should start the conversation with their doctor,” said Dr. Samadi.“While the average age of diagnosis is 67, younger men can and do develop prostate cancer-and it's often more aggressive in this age group.”Understanding PSA ResultsAn elevated PSA does not always indicate cancer. Other causes include prostate inflammation (prostatitis), urinary tract infections, enlarged prostate (BPH), or recent procedures. Regular monitoring of PSA trends helps determine the need for a biopsy.A Message of Hope“Prostate cancer screening saves lives. Men don't wait – book a PSA test now,” Dr. Samadi urged.“I've had many patients who thought they were too young to worry about prostate cancer. Yet, thanks to a routine PSA test, their early-stage cancer was detected and successfully treated. These stories are a testament to the fact that early detection makes a significant difference.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery and The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

