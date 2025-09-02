Mobix Labs Technology Cleared For Deployment Into US Navy Communications Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced connectivity solutions for wired and wireless 5G, defense, aerospace, and medical applications today announced it has secured a production contract to deliver custom EMI filter modules enhancing secure communications on U.S. Navy vessels.

Navy Greenlights Mobix Technology for Fleetwide Rollout

Over the past 18 months, Mobix Labs partnered with a prime U.S. Navy contractor to design, test, and certify custom EMI modules that resolve a discovered susceptibility in shipboard communications. Following rigorous evaluation, Mobix Labs' solution has been cleared for full-rate production and is being integrated across a wide range of U.S. Navy vessels, underscoring both the versatility of the design and the urgency of the need it addresses.

“Our EMI filter modules were specifically designed to solve a critical communications challenge on Navy vessels and are now cleared for deployment across the fleet,” said Bob Ydens, Vice President and General Manager of Mobix Labs Interconnect Products.“While the production contract is held by the Navy's prime contractor, this milestone demonstrates Mobix Labs' ability to deliver trusted, mission-critical technology to the U.S. defense sector and positions us for broader adoption across military platforms.”

Navy Modernization Opens Growth Path for Mobix Labs

Fleet safety and secure communications are top priorities as the Navy accelerates its modernization efforts. The Navy's FY2026 budget request of $292.2 billion includes significant investments in shipyard upgrades and fleet readiness-areas where Mobix Labs' technology delivers immediate impact, by ensuring clean, interference-free data transmission is central to protecting military operations against external threats and maintaining mission effectiveness across the globe.

Mobix Labs' custom EMI filter modules provide:



Secure, reliable communications - eliminating high-frequency noise.

Protection against external threats - shielding mission-critical systems in contested environments. Drop-in compatibility - allows rapid deployment into existing shipboard systems.



About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnects, and AI datacenters, as well as mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding environments. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

