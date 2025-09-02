Xi, Putin pledge to boost bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged Tuesday to strengthen their nations’ “comprehensive strategic partnership” during talks in Beijing, highlighting what they described as an unprecedented level of political trust and collaboration.
Meeting in the Great Hall of the People, Xi referred to Putin as a “long-time friend” and said that China-Russia relations had “stood the test of international circumstances,” now serving as a model for interstate cooperation. He emphasized that both countries are committed to upholding the legacy of World War II and working toward a “more just and rational global governance system.”
Xi also conveyed China’s readiness to expand high-level exchanges with Russia, support each other’s development, coordinate promptly on issues affecting core interests, and further advance bilateral relations, according to reports.
Putin described the relationship as being at an “unprecedentedly high level,” adding that the memory of wartime brotherhood and mutual support forms the foundation for today’s partnership.
