United States Construction Adhesives And Sealants Market Report 2025-2034 Major Players Like H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, And Huntsman Lead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. construction adhesives and sealants market, valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2034, growing at a 5.50% CAGR. Key drivers include residential construction growth, waterproof sealant demand, and prefabrication trends. Major players like H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, and Huntsman Corp. lead the market with strategic expansions, catering to diverse applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States construction adhesives and sealants market size was approximately USD 2.97 Billion in 2024. The market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 5.07 Billion by 2034.

The increasing residential construction and a surge in home renovation spending are some of the key factors driving the United States construction adhesives and sealants market growth. Sealants can improve the energy efficiency of buildings by preventing air leakage and maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, which can also help reduce electricity costs of occupants.

One of the key United States construction adhesives and sealants market trends is the increasing demand for waterproof sealants to prevent the migration or rise of moisture in building structures to increase their longevity and improve durability. Companies offer a range of products for interior and exterior waterproofing applications, from groundworks and roofing to tunnels. These waterproofing solutions are based on technologies like cementitious sealant, bitumen sealant, and epoxy sealant, among others.

Prefabrication of buildings in the construction industry is expected to boost the demand for adhesives and sealants for assemblage of different building parts on site. Prefabrication helps in minimising waste, dealing with labour shortage, improving occupational safety of workers, and completing project on time.

Interior design companies are innovating newer styles and launching different wallpaper patterns, including chinoiserie design, animal print, and damask wallpaper. This is making the customisation of homes and renovation simpler, depending upon the residents' choice. The growing popularity of wallpapers is expected to favour the United States construction adhesives and sealants market demand over the forecast period.

Market Share by End-Use

As per the United States construction adhesives and sealants market analysis, residential buildings and construction lead the market. There are 100 million single family homes in the United States along with 5.2 million multi-family residential buildings that require regular repair and maintenance operations to withstand the impact of changing weather and climate. The increasing investment in residential construction is thus expected to be the primary growth driver for the market.

Moreover, there are 5.5 million commercial buildings; 240,000 military buildings; and 350,000 industrial buildings in the USA, which are critical to its economic strength. As the expansion of businesses takes place, the size and scale of these buildings can grow, which is also expected to favour the market for construction adhesives and sealants in the US.

Market Share by Region

The anticipated boom in the construction industry in regions like Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Washington, and Nevada is expected to directly impact the United States construction adhesives and sealants market share. The expansion in the number of residential buildings in states like Pennsylvania, New York, and New Orleans will also favour the market.

Adhesives and sealants play a crucial role in enhancing the durability of building structures. They are used to fix ceramic tiles on countertops and are mixed into cement for construction applications. They are also used to lay flooring and roofing systems, which enhance the aesthetic appeal of homes.

Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the United States construction adhesives and sealants market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

H.B. Fuller Company

H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. It is one of the world's leading providers of adhesives, sealants, and other speciality chemical products. It is organised into various business segments which includes Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives.

Sika AG

Sika AG is a speciality chemicals company which was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. It is engaged in the production of sealants and adhesives for the construction and automotive sectors. It owns multiple subsidiaries in 103 countries and has over 400 manufacturing facilities. In 2022, it generated annual sales of CHF 10.5 billion.

Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. It is organised into three business units which includes Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials, and Performance Products. Its speciality chemical products are used by a wide range of industries including aerospace, construction, automotive, energy, textiles, and footwear, among others.

Other players in the United States construction adhesives and sealants market include 3M Co., Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RPM International Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Mapei S.p.A., among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 North America Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America Construction Adhesives and Sealants Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 North America Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Country

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada

6 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market by Resin

7.1 Acrylic

7.2 Epoxy

7.3 Polyurethane

7.4 Silicone

7.5 Cyanoacrylate

7.6 VAE/EVA

7.7 Others

8 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

8.1 Hot Melt

8.2 Sealants

8.3 Reactive

8.4 Solvent Based

8.5 Water Based

9 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market by End Use

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial

10 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

10.1 Flooring and Roofing

10.2 Countertop and Drywall Lamination

10.3 Concrete

10.4 Panels

10.5 Others

11 United States Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market by Region

11.1 New England

11.2 Mideast

11.3 Great Lakes

11.4 Plains

11.5 Southeast

11.6 Southwest

11.7 Rocky Mountain

11.8 Far West

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 3M Co.

13.5.1.1 Company Overview

13.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.1.4 Certifications

13.5.2 Arkema S.A.

13.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company

13.5.4 H.B. Fuller Company

13.5.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.5.6 Sika AG

13.5.7 Huntsman Corporation

13.5.8 RPM International Inc.

13.5.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

13.5.10 Mapei S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900