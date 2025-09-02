ASCO's“Dədə Qorqud” Tanker Completes Repairs, Back In Service
The“Dədə Qorqud” tanker, operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) - a subsidiary of AZCON Holding - has undergone comprehensive repairs and is now back in operation, Azernews reports, citing the company.
According to information, the repair process included maintenance of both the underwater and above-water sections of the vessel, as well as cleaning and repainting of the main deck and overhaul of machinery in the engine room. Additionally, all onboard valves were restored, and extensive woodwork, hull welding, and electrical installation were carried out.
The tanker was also equipped with new communication and electro-radio navigation systems. A set of MF/HF-type stationary radio stations and a signal distributor were installed. Several key components of the gyrocompass, radar, and command broadcasting systems were replaced with new ones.
The repairs were conducted at the“Zığ” Ship Repair and Construction Yard. Following completion, the tanker was returned to operational service.
The“Dədə Qorqud” tanker measures 149.9 meters in length, 17.3 meters in width, and has a carrying capacity of 13,800 tons.
