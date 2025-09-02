What Is BO ID In A Demat Account And Why Is It Important?

Representational photo

In the world of stock market investing, a demat account is essential for holding shares and securities in electronic form. Just like a bank account has an account number, every demat account is assigned a unique Beneficial Owner Identification Number, or BO ID. Whether you are a seasoned investor or planning to open demat account for the first time, understanding what a BO ID is and how it works can help you carry out transactions smoothly and avoid costly mistakes.

A BO ID, or Beneficial Owner Identification Number, is a unique 16-digit number assigned to every investor who holds a demat account . It is used to identify the account holder in the records of the depository, either NSDL or CDSL, through which your broker operates. For example, if you have a demat account with Kotak Securities, your BO ID helps the system recognise your holdings and link them to your profile. This number is different from your trading account number and plays a crucial role in all share transactions.

A BO ID comes with certain characteristics that make it an integral part of managing a demat account . Understanding these features will help you use it effectively for trading and investment purposes.



Unique Identification: Each BO ID is tied to one specific demat account , ensuring that your securities are correctly attributed to you.



Combination of DP ID and Client ID: This 16-digit number is made up of the Depository Participant (DP) ID and the Client ID.



Essential for Transactions: Whether you are transferring shares, applying for an IPO or settling trades, the BO ID is mandatory.



Changes with Broker: If you close your account with one broker and open a demat account with another, such as shifting to Kotak Neo , your BO ID will change.

Depository-specific Format: CDSL and NSDL have slightly different BO ID structures, but both serve the same purpose of accurate investor identification.

Many investors confuse BO ID with DP ID, but they serve different purposes in a Demat account . Here's how they differ:



BO ID (Beneficial Owner Identification Number): A 16-digit number unique to each investor, used to identify the account holder.



DP ID (Depository Participant ID): The first 8 digits of the BO ID, which represent the broker or DP through which you have opened your account (for example, Kotak Securities ).



Client ID: The last 8 digits of the BO ID, which identify your individual demat account with that DP.

Combined Role: Together, DP ID and Client ID form the full BO ID, making it essential for all transactions, whether you are using Kotak Neo or another trading platform.

Your BO ID is more than just an account number. It plays a central role in smooth and secure market participation through your demat account . Some of its key uses include: