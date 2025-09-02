BingX Unveils World Liberty Finance Spot Listing Carnival, Offering 900,000 WLFI in Rewards
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the WLFI Listing Carnival, an exclusive campaign to celebrate the spot listing of WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial.
BingX is launching an exclusive event with rewards totaling 900,000 WLFI. BingX users can get guaranteed WLFI rewards by reserving and depositing the token, while hitting trading targets and inviting friends attracts additional prizes and airdrops.
WLFI is a decentralized finance platform with backing from U.S President Donald Trump, inspired by efforts to pioneer USD-backed stablecoins and DeFi applications, supporting U.S. dollar alignment in digital finance, and operating under a token release plan where only 20% of tokens are initially unlocked.
Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: “With WLFI gaining traction as one of the most talked-about token launches this year, BingX is committed to ensuring our users can engage with it early and meaningfully. Through this promotion, we’re combining timely access with generous rewards, continuing our mission to bring users closer to emerging opportunities in crypto trading.”
As BingX continues to expand its product lineup and token listings, the WLFI Listing Carnival reflects the exchange's commitment to being a first-mover on the biggest trends and tokens, offering timely, up-to-date access to its users across the globe.
BingX is launching an exclusive event with rewards totaling 900,000 WLFI. BingX users can get guaranteed WLFI rewards by reserving and depositing the token, while hitting trading targets and inviting friends attracts additional prizes and airdrops.
WLFI is a decentralized finance platform with backing from U.S President Donald Trump, inspired by efforts to pioneer USD-backed stablecoins and DeFi applications, supporting U.S. dollar alignment in digital finance, and operating under a token release plan where only 20% of tokens are initially unlocked.
Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: “With WLFI gaining traction as one of the most talked-about token launches this year, BingX is committed to ensuring our users can engage with it early and meaningfully. Through this promotion, we’re combining timely access with generous rewards, continuing our mission to bring users closer to emerging opportunities in crypto trading.”
As BingX continues to expand its product lineup and token listings, the WLFI Listing Carnival reflects the exchange's commitment to being a first-mover on the biggest trends and tokens, offering timely, up-to-date access to its users across the globe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment