Huhtamäki Oyj Announces Indicative Results Of Voluntary Tender Offer For Its Notes Maturing In 2027

Huhtamäki Oyj announces the indicative results of the invitation made by OP Corporate Bank plc (the“ Offeror ”) to the holders of the outstanding notes, maturing in 2027 and issued by Huhtamäki Oyj (the“ 2027 Notes ”), to tender their 2027 Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (together with the invitation to the holders of the outstanding notes maturing in 2026 and issued by Huhtamäki Oyj, the“ Tender Offer ”).

The capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the tender offer memorandum dated August 25, 2025 (the“ Tender Offer Memorandum ”). The Tender Offer expired on September 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. (Finnish time) and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase.

The Offeror intends to accept EUR 125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer (being a non-binding indication of the 2027 Notes Final Acceptance Amount). The indicative 2027 Notes Proration Factor is approximately 37.142 per cent. Following the application of the final 2027 Notes Proration Factor, each acceptance amount will be rounded down to the nearest EUR 100,000 in nominal value.

Holders of the 2027 Notes should note that the information set out above is a non-binding indication of the aggregate nominal amount of the 2027 Notes the Offeror intends to accept for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and of the 2027 Notes Proration Factor the Offeror intends to apply. The Offeror has reserved the right, in its sole discretion, to decide on the amount of 2027 Notes accepted for purchase, including not to accept any purchase of the 2027 Notes.

The final results for the Tender Offer will be announced as soon as feasible after the Pricing Time (being today, September 2, 2025 at or around 12:00 noon (Finnish time)).

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18,000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

