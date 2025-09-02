Azerbaijan Boosts Imports From Czech Republic In 7M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure represents a decrease of $39.9 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.
Trade with the Czech Republic accounted for 2.06 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade, placing the country eighth among Azerbaijan's top trading partners.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani exports to the Czech Republic during the reporting period amounted to $548.3 million, down $50.1 million, or 8.4 percent, year-on-year. In contrast, imports from the Czech Republic rose to $44.9 million, marking a $10 million, or 28.9 percent, increase compared to the same period in 2024.
In aggregate, Azerbaijan executed international commerce amounting to $28.8 billion, reflecting a growth trajectory of 7.25 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding year. The exportation metrics registered at $15.2 billion, juxtaposed against importation figures aggregating to $13.6 billion.
The yearly export figures contracted by 5.4 percent, juxtaposed with a substantial 26.1 percent escalation in imports, culminating in a favorable trade balance of $1.6 billion, which represents a contraction of 3.3 times relative to the preceding fiscal year.
