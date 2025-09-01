Yorkshire Holiday Park Owner Wins Prestigious Award For Pioneering Sustainable Tourism
EAST YORKSHIRE, UK - Diane Simpson, owner of Yellowtop Country Park, has been named winner of the Best Brand Identity Award, recognising her leadership in redefining rural tourism with a focus on sustainability and wellness.
Set on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds near historic York, Yellowtop Country Park has become one of Yorkshire's most sought-after holiday destinations, attracting families, couples and nature lovers from across the UK. Since taking sole ownership in December 2019, Diane has transformed the park from a modest ten-lodge site into a thriving retreat with twenty luxury lodges, a scenic carp fishing lake, the romantic Still Rabbit Lodges and the family-focused Yellowrush Lodge.
This award highlights Diane's vision to create a truly eco-conscious holiday destination. Under her leadership, Yellowtop has begun work on a solar farm to make the park fully off-grid and environmentally self-sufficient, launched its first holistic and wellness retreat, offering visitors a deeper connection with nature and focused on sourcing sustainable products from Yorkshire and UK suppliers.
Diane's next milestone project, The Wild Hare, will introduce twenty eco-friendly outdoor retreats, further strengthening Yellowtop's reputation as a destination where sustainability and luxury coexist.
“This award isn't just recognition of our brand; it celebrates the values we have worked hard to bring to life,” Diane said.“We are showing that tourism can be heart-led, environmentally conscious and still provide a memorable, high-quality experience for every guest.”
Yellowtop is positioning itself as a model for British holiday parks, combining eco-luxury, locally inspired design and a commitment to environmental care.
