Associate Lecturer in Biodiversity Conservation and Ecology, UCL

Joshua Elves-Powell is a conservation biologist, with research interests in human-wildlife conflict, wildlife trade, conservation strategy and conservation geopolitics. His PhD at ZSL's Institute of Zoology and UCL looks at transboundary conservation of large carnivores in north-east Asia, with a focus on the Amur tiger (Panthera tigris tigris), Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) and Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus). He is a visiting researcher at the Tiger and Leopard Conservation Fund in Korea (KTLCF).

Elves-Powell is also the Expedition Leader for Rangers Without Borders - Eurasia, a multi-disciplinary research study which, supported by National Geographic, has been assessing wildlife ranger livelihoods, poaching threat and anti-poaching capability, and opportunities for trans-boundary cooperation, across Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Elves-Powell holds a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Thouron Scholar. Elves-Powell went on to receive a Churchill Fellowship (2017), from the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust UK, to research innovative practice in island conservation in the South Pacific and the South Atlantic. His Churchill Fellowship formed the basis of a report, Island Conservation for an Island Nation, which detailed policy and management recommendations for the islands of the British Isles and the British Overseas Territories.

Elves-Powell became a member of the Queen's Young Leaders community, representing the UK, in 2018. He is a 2018 National Geographic Explorer and one of the faces of #WWFVoices for WWF.

–present PhD Researcher, Conservation Biology, UCL

Experience