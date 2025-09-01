Nestle Sacks CEO Freixe Over Office Relationship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Swiss food giant Nestle announced Monday it had dismissed Laurent Freixe as chief executive with immediate effect over an "undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate".

The multinational behind Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat chocolate bars said Freixe's dismissal followed an investigation.

In a swift move, Nespressveo CEO Philipp Navratil was appointed to take over by his fellow board members.



"The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate which breached Nestle's code of business conduct," a statement said.

The board said it had ordered an investigation overseen by chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla, with the support of outside counsel.

"This was a necessary decision. Nestle's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service," Bulcke said in a statement.