Jordan-Malaysia Cooperate Under UN-OIC Umbrella-Envoy

Amman, August 30 (Petra) -Malaysian Ambassador to Amman, Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, commended Malaysian-Jordanian relations as "warm and friendly" since establishing diplomatic ties in 1965.In an interview with "Petra" on the occasion of his country's National Day, he said both nations cooperate under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adding that Malaysia is also a "close" partner for Jordan on the Palestinian issue.The diplomat referred to the key areas of current bilateral cooperation, mainly politics, trade, investment, energy, higher education, early childhood education, defence and military affairs, Islamic affairs, culture, tourism, and Palestinian issues.Abdul Rahman announced this year marks a "significant" milestone for Malaysia and Jordan as we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.Abdul Rahman added that Malaysian Embassy is currently working with various agencies and institutions in Jordan to organise activities that commemorate this notable event.Jordan, as a member of the OIC, also benefits from Malaysia's initiatives within the OIC. Jordanian participants attended the capacity-building programmes organised by Malaysia, he pointed out.Responding to a question on prospects for economic and trade cooperation and the promising sectors in this field, he said 2025 will bring "new" opportunities for Malaysia and Jordan to strengthen economic and trade ties.Additionally, he noted both regions are becoming increasingly important emerging markets due to the improved economic landscape and trade infrastructure, despite facing connectivity challenges.With appointment of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) on 18 April 2025 as a recognised foreign Halal certification body for the food, beverages, and raw materials scheme in Jordan by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), he hoped more Jordanian enterprises will be able to export their products to Malaysia and benefit from Malaysia's lucrative halal market.Furthermore, he remarked the Malaysian Embassy and the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) have agreed to collaborate in several areas of mutual interest, including medical, pharmaceutical, and renewable energy sectors.At present, he said the two sides are organising a trade webinar to link Malaysian and Jordanian companies within these fields.On plans to enhance cultural and educational exchange, particularly in the fields of higher education and scholarships, he said Malaysian and Jordanian universities already collaborate through co-supervision of postgraduate students, joint research, staff exchanges, short courses, and training programmes."In the upcoming period, we anticipate increased activities in digital education, Islamic finance, medical sciences, and Arabic–Malay language research. A significant step forward is the plan to establish a Jordanian offshore campus in Malaysia, which will elevate the partnership from mobility to an institutional presence," he said.In July this year, he stated a delegation from the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research visited Malaysia to meet with officials from several Malaysian universities to strengthen cooperation on higher education, which includes, among other things, student and faculty exchange programmes between the universities of the two countries.As for Malaysia's ethnic and cultural diversity as a model for coexistence and social cohesion, he said Malaysia adopts a policy of unity that celebrates its rich ethnic and cultural diversity."This approach respects individuals' rights to practise their own languages, religions, and traditions, all while fostering a strong sense of national pride and community," he noted.Despite these differences, he said Malaysians unite through food. Whether they are Malays, Chinese, Indians, or from other ethnic groups, we share similar cuisine.The "open house" tradition has always been a celebration for Malaysians from diverse backgrounds to come together, enjoy food, and foster goodwill, he pointed out."Children are taught in the same schools to help build a sense of unity and to promote understanding between different cultures. The national ideology "Rukun Negara" provides a supportive framework that encourages feelings of national pride and togetherness right from a young age in school," he affirmed.On Malaysia's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and the aggression on Gaza, he said Malaysia's position on the ongoing war in Gaza is clear, principled, and rooted in long-standing support for the Palestinian cause.Kuala Lumpur, he noted, strongly condemns Israel's military actions as disproportionate, illegal under international law, and amounting to collective punishment of civilians."Malaysia rejects any normalization with Israel, refuses to recognize it diplomatically, and consistently calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the end of the blockade on Gaza, and the realization of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," he affirmed.Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have repeatedly emphasized that Malaysia stands firmly with justice, humanity, and the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace, he noted.On the Malaysian community in Jordan, he said with a population of over 4,000, Malaysian students form the majority of Malaysians in Jordan."Beyond academic interactions, they also connect with Jordanian friends by organising and participating in various cultural programmes. For example, on 9 August 2025, during a Malaysian cultural event hosted by Education Malaysia Jordan, many Jordanian students had the chance to learn about Malaysia's unique culture," he added.In October 2024, he announced "we also collaborated with the Applied Science Private University to organise a Discover Malaysia course, where 60 Jordanian students have learned Malay language skills and experienced Malaysia's traditional cuisine.""We aim to organise similar programmes in the future to foster cultural links between the two nations. In this regard, we welcome Jordanian universities and relevant institutions to collaborate with us in this endeavour," he said.