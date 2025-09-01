Qatar Reads, Culture Ministry Partner To Enhance Reading Culture In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Reads, an initiative of Qatar National Library, has renewed its partnership with the Ministry of Culture to launch a new reading space at Doha Festival City, starting from today until Sept. 20, as part of the Reading for the Family program.

The event primarily intends to enlarge the scope of accessibility to reading materials, knowledge culture, and love of reading among a wide swath of community members, in alignment with the nation's vision to propagate cultural awareness and support education in conjunction with the launch of the new academic year.

The reading space will comprise booths to pitch the diverse programs of Qatar Reads, along with interactive activities that best suit a variety of age groups.

Families will be offered the opportunity to easily engage in these activities directly onsite with the assistance of the program's team.

Manager of the Qatar Reads initiative, Fatema Majed Al Malki, affirmed that the record turnout at the previous event last April was the prime factor that encouraged the repetition of this experience, adding that the initiative firmly commits to consolidating the culture of reading through interactive and attractive initiatives for all community members.

For his part, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, highlighted that the event backs the ministry's efforts in spreading knowledge and enhancing cultural awareness starting from childhood.

The event space ought to feature a terrific experience to explore the world of books and engage in interactive activities, in addition to offering a glimpse of the program's merits in advancing the reading habit within families and beefing up children's educational experience.