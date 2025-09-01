MP Govt Prepares 'Rewilding' Plan To Revive Extinct And Endangered Species

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS) In a bid to revive extinct and endangered species and to promote biodiversity, Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has prepared an innovative plan called 'rewilding', a forest official told IANS on Monday.

The entire plan has been designed to restore balance to wildlife ecology, reviving extinct and endangered species, and promoting biodiversity.

It involves reintroducing both predator and prey species that are vital to the ecosystem but are missing from forests. In their absence, the food chain breaks down and the natural life cycle collapses, disrupting ecological balance

"Rewilding is about reviving nature to its pure, original balance. This initiative is poised to become a model of forest conservation for other states," an official said.

An official said the fact that, despite being known as the 'Tiger State', Madhya Pradesh is home to rich biodiversity, and many species face the threat of extinction.

The swamp deer population has been steadily declining, and the balance of tigers and leopards has also been affected. Timely restoration of these species can help maintain the natural balance of forests.

"The Forest Department has prepared a phased plan for rewilding. Swamp deer and other species will be reintroduced into their natural habitats. The focus is not just on a single species but on the entire forest ecosystem, including grasslands, riverscapes and supporting habitats," the official said.

The plan has also gained support from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Forest Research Institute, and international wildlife experts.

Tribal and rural communities are also being engaged, creating opportunities for eco-tourism and livelihoods alongside wildlife protection.

"So far, most forest conservation policies in India have focused on individual species. In contrast, rewilding emphasises the entire wildlife ecology. This holistic approach positions Madhya Pradesh's initiative as a potential model for other states," an official said.