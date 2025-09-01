Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Misusing Indian Army After TMC Stage Removed At Kolkata Maidan

Bengaluru: The Indian Army on Monday, September 1 removed a stage erected by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) near the Gandhi statue at Kolkata's Maidan, where the party had been holding a protest over alleged atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers. A defence official said that events in the Maidan area are permitted by the local military authority for up to two days in line with Supreme Court directions. Any extension beyond that requires clearance from the Ministry of Defence.“Permission was granted for two days, but the stage had been standing for nearly a month. Several reminders were issued to the organisers, yet the structure was not removed,” the official told PTI, adding that Kolkata Police were present to ensure law and order.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the site, accused the BJP of political vendetta, alleging misuse of the Army.“I don't blame the Army, but the BJP is misusing them for political gains. This is undemocratic and unethical,” she said. Banerjee maintained that her party had paid the required fees and obtained permission for the event. She argued that the Army should have coordinated with the police before acting and insisted she would have dismantled the stage herself if asked. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh echoed the charge of political targeting, claiming that the Centre had“brought in the Army after using the ED and CBI.” He said the protest would now be shifted to Rani Rashmoni Road. The Maidan, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Army, is located close to Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command.

Protests Against Harassment of Bengali Migrants

Massive protests, led by Mamata Banerjee, had erupted over alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Highlighting the plight of workers who travel outside the state, she said many face discrimination despite holding valid documents such as Aadhaar, voter IDs, and PAN cards.“Around 22 lakh people from Bengal earn their livelihood in other parts of the country. Why should they be jailed or harassed just for speaking Bengali?” she asked. Taking aim at the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee had accused it of acting in favour of the BJP by deleting voter names. She alleged that similar tactics had been used in Maharashtra and Delhi and were now being planned in Bihar and Bengal.“We will not allow a single voter to be dropped in this state. We will resist every attempt to undermine our people,” she asserted.