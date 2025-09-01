Putin Convenes with Pakistani, Central Asian Leaders at SCO Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held brief talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.
Peskov told a Russian journalist that Putin engaged with numerous heads of state on the sidelines of both the SCO and SCO+ gatherings, including leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Putin arrived in China on August 31 to attend the SCO summit in Tianjin, before proceeding to Beijing for ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Peskov told a Russian journalist that Putin engaged with numerous heads of state on the sidelines of both the SCO and SCO+ gatherings, including leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Putin arrived in China on August 31 to attend the SCO summit in Tianjin, before proceeding to Beijing for ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment