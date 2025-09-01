Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Convenes with Pakistani, Central Asian Leaders at SCO Summit

2025-09-01 09:35:41
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held brief talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

Peskov told a Russian journalist that Putin engaged with numerous heads of state on the sidelines of both the SCO and SCO+ gatherings, including leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Putin arrived in China on August 31 to attend the SCO summit in Tianjin, before proceeding to Beijing for ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

