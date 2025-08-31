Putin says Russia, China are working hand-in-hand to empower BRICS's role
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow and Beijing are collaborating to enhance BRICS’ influence in global affairs and to reform the international financial system to prevent it from being used as a tool for discrimination or neocolonialism.
In an interview published ahead of his state visit to China, Putin praised cooperation between the two nations in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), highlighting efforts “within BRICS to expand its role as a key pillar of global architecture.”
“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS members and the world at large,” he said.
Putin added that Russia and China are committed to reforming the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to establish “a new financial system based on openness and true equity, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its tools for all countries and reflecting the real standing of member states in the global economy.” He noted that the two countries “share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions,” with a shared vision of a “just, multipolar world order, with a focus on the nations of the Global Majority.”
The Russian president’s visit to China is scheduled from August 31 to September 3, beginning with the SCO summit in Tianjin, followed by Victory Day commemorations in Beijing. During the trip, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fellow BRICS founding member.
In an interview published ahead of his state visit to China, Putin praised cooperation between the two nations in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), highlighting efforts “within BRICS to expand its role as a key pillar of global architecture.”
“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS members and the world at large,” he said.
Putin added that Russia and China are committed to reforming the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to establish “a new financial system based on openness and true equity, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its tools for all countries and reflecting the real standing of member states in the global economy.” He noted that the two countries “share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions,” with a shared vision of a “just, multipolar world order, with a focus on the nations of the Global Majority.”
The Russian president’s visit to China is scheduled from August 31 to September 3, beginning with the SCO summit in Tianjin, followed by Victory Day commemorations in Beijing. During the trip, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fellow BRICS founding member.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment