US Vice President claims Politico is driving “foreign influence” against Witkoff
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Politico of conducting a “foreign influence operation” targeting special envoy Steve Witkoff, denouncing the outlet’s reporting as “journalistic malpractice” for relying heavily on anonymous sources while excluding statements from senior officials who supported Witkoff.
The article, published Friday by Politico correspondent Felicia Schwartz under the headline “‘His inexperience shines through’: Steve Witkoff struggles to manage Russia as Trump peace envoy,” cited 13 unnamed American and foreign officials who claimed that Witkoff lacks diplomatic skills and has created confusion in negotiations with Moscow.
“This story from Politico is journalistic malpractice. But it’s more than that: it’s a foreign influence operation meant to hurt the administration and one of our most effective members,” Vance wrote on X.
Vance said the piece omitted his full statement and comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and British diplomat Jonathan Powell. He accused the author of using the article to undermine the president’s peace efforts. “The person who wrote this garbage… They have an agenda to blow up the president’s efforts to make peace, and they saw her as a useful vessel to launder garbage into the conversation, truth be damned,” Vance said.
Powell, the UK’s former chief negotiator in Northern Ireland, was briefly quoted praising Witkoff for “opening doors no one else could,” but in full remarks he dismissed what he called the “snobbery in diplomacy” and explained why Witkoff is the type of independent negotiator capable of succeeding where others fail. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also criticized Politico for cherry-picking quotes, while Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair called the article “a foreign influence operation run through a German-controlled online media outlet.”
The article, published Friday by Politico correspondent Felicia Schwartz under the headline “‘His inexperience shines through’: Steve Witkoff struggles to manage Russia as Trump peace envoy,” cited 13 unnamed American and foreign officials who claimed that Witkoff lacks diplomatic skills and has created confusion in negotiations with Moscow.
“This story from Politico is journalistic malpractice. But it’s more than that: it’s a foreign influence operation meant to hurt the administration and one of our most effective members,” Vance wrote on X.
Vance said the piece omitted his full statement and comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and British diplomat Jonathan Powell. He accused the author of using the article to undermine the president’s peace efforts. “The person who wrote this garbage… They have an agenda to blow up the president’s efforts to make peace, and they saw her as a useful vessel to launder garbage into the conversation, truth be damned,” Vance said.
Powell, the UK’s former chief negotiator in Northern Ireland, was briefly quoted praising Witkoff for “opening doors no one else could,” but in full remarks he dismissed what he called the “snobbery in diplomacy” and explained why Witkoff is the type of independent negotiator capable of succeeding where others fail. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also criticized Politico for cherry-picking quotes, while Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair called the article “a foreign influence operation run through a German-controlled online media outlet.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment