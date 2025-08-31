Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Master of Public Policy Earns Prestigious NASPAA accreditation
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, August 31, 2025: The Master of Public Policy program at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) has earned accreditation from the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA).
NASPAA is a highly respected standard-setter for graduate education in public administration and public policy worldwide. The accreditation, which only a few universities outside the United States have obtained, serves as a testament to the exceptional quality of education being offered by HBKU. This prestigious recognition not only highlights the institution's commitment to academic excellence but also assures prospective students and stakeholders of the high standards upheld in its program.
Valid from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2032, accreditation was granted after a sitting of the Commission on Peer Review and Accreditation (COPRA), which found HBKU had conformed to the NASPAA Standards. This also marks a significant achievement as the university becomes only the second globally to currently hold triple accreditation from NASPAA, EAPAA, and ICAPA for the MPP program.
Commenting on the accreditation, Dr. Logan Cochrane, Acting Dean and Associate Professor, CPP, stated: “NASPAA accreditation is the benchmark in our field and solidifies our commitment to providing world-class education to our students. Our courses are intentionally designed to reflect the most important principles, values, and standards in the public policy discipline. Triple accreditation also affirms our recognized excellence across our academic programs. We will continue striving for growth in our courses, aligning with HBKU’s objectives and the country’s educational strategy.”
Effective from the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, NASPAA’s accreditation of the CPP’s Master of Public Policy course positively reflects HBKU’s commitment to delivering world class programs with recognized credentials. With around 70 students enrolled across three CPP offerings, this development further reinforces HBKU’s position as a trusted educator in public policy and administration.
NASPAA is a highly respected standard-setter for graduate education in public administration and public policy worldwide. The accreditation, which only a few universities outside the United States have obtained, serves as a testament to the exceptional quality of education being offered by HBKU. This prestigious recognition not only highlights the institution's commitment to academic excellence but also assures prospective students and stakeholders of the high standards upheld in its program.
Valid from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2032, accreditation was granted after a sitting of the Commission on Peer Review and Accreditation (COPRA), which found HBKU had conformed to the NASPAA Standards. This also marks a significant achievement as the university becomes only the second globally to currently hold triple accreditation from NASPAA, EAPAA, and ICAPA for the MPP program.
Commenting on the accreditation, Dr. Logan Cochrane, Acting Dean and Associate Professor, CPP, stated: “NASPAA accreditation is the benchmark in our field and solidifies our commitment to providing world-class education to our students. Our courses are intentionally designed to reflect the most important principles, values, and standards in the public policy discipline. Triple accreditation also affirms our recognized excellence across our academic programs. We will continue striving for growth in our courses, aligning with HBKU’s objectives and the country’s educational strategy.”
Effective from the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, NASPAA’s accreditation of the CPP’s Master of Public Policy course positively reflects HBKU’s commitment to delivering world class programs with recognized credentials. With around 70 students enrolled across three CPP offerings, this development further reinforces HBKU’s position as a trusted educator in public policy and administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment