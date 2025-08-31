Protests Erupt in Israel Urging Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens gathered on Saturday to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to abandon its strategy of occupying Gaza City and to promptly finalize a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas.
The demonstrators rallied across the country, with the largest crowd assembling in Tel Aviv.
Many protesters held signs bearing slogans such as: "Trump, make history!", directly calling on US President Donald Trump to take an active role in brokering a truce and securing the release of captives.
Among those speaking out was Tuval Haim, whose brother Yotam was one of three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in December 2023.
Haim expressed strong criticism toward Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict.
"Today, I feel we are being lied to. I think the necessary effort was not really made then and is still not being made now," he stated.
Another voice at the demonstration, Moshe Or — brother of imprisoned Israeli citizen Avinatan Or — urged the government to take immediate action toward a full ceasefire and the return of captives.
"Enough! There must be an agreement! The prisoners are losing everything. The Israeli people want their children back," he pleaded.
Similar rallies against the Netanyahu government’s Gaza policy took place in other cities including Haifa and West Jerusalem, reflecting growing national frustration.
Authorities in Tel Aviv estimate that approximately 50 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, with around 20 believed to still be alive.
On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet gave the green light to a controversial plan to seize Gaza City.
The operation would involve displacing one million Palestinian civilians to the south, encircling the urban center, and launching a full occupation following a wave of intense military offensives.
