Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Venezuelan VP Warns U.S. Over Caribbean Naval Presence

2025-08-31 07:30:28
(MENAFN) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a forceful warning on Saturday for the United States to keep clear of Venezuelan coastal waters and territory amid rising tensions triggered by US naval deployments in the Caribbean.

Addressing a crowd in Carabobo state, Rodriguez condemned the US government for what she described as aggressive maneuvers involving the dispatch of warships into Caribbean seas.

She delivered a straightforward warning to Washington, urging them to address their own issues and stay clear of Venezuelan shores and territory.

Rodriguez further cautioned that any US attempt to launch an attack on Venezuela would turn the country into their “greatest nightmare.”

Rejecting Washington’s accusations branding Venezuela as a “narco-terrorist state,” she denounced such claims as a “great fraud and immorality” against the “noble people” championed by Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez.

She called these charges “among history's biggest lies and slanders.”

Rising US-Venezuela Confrontation
Tensions have surged following President Donald Trump’s executive orders authorizing enhanced military action against Latin American drug cartels on their own soil.

In response, the US deployed a naval task force comprising a submarine and seven warships to Caribbean waters near Venezuela, aligned with Trump’s directive.

On July 25, the US Treasury designated the Cartel de los Soles a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization, accusing President Nicolas Maduro of leading the cartel’s drug trafficking operations for more than a decade.

Further escalating pressure, the US government doubled its reward for Maduro’s arrest or conviction—from $25 million to $50 million—on August 8.

On August 18, Maduro declared that Venezuela is committed to defending, liberating, monitoring, and patrolling its seas, skies, and lands, emphasizing that no one would be allowed to violate the territory of Venezuela or South America.

