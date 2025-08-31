Foreign Minister Of Venezuela Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Caracas: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Yvan Gil met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Venezuela HE Rashid bin Mohsin Fetais. During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

