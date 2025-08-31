ASE Trading Volume Hits JD 7.5M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) – The total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), on Sunday, amounted to JD 7.5 million, with 4.6 million shares traded through 2,916 transactions.The general index of stock prices closed at 2,974 points, marking an increase of 0.29 percent.Comparing the closing prices of the 89 companies that traded shares with their previous closes, 33 companies recorded rises in their share prices, while 29 companies saw declines.At the sectoral level, the services sector index rose by 0.27 percent, the industrial sector index increased by 0.21 percent, and the financial sector index went up by 0.20 percent.