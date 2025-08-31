Labor Minister Announces Restructuring Of National Employment Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar on Sunday announced the completion of the restructuring of the National Employment Program, following the Project Management Unit's finalization of all technical and procedural requirements. Implementation of the accompanying measures will begin Monday.Bakkar said the restructuring was based on a comprehensive evaluation process involving beneficiary groups, including private sector establishments, employed individuals, and those who had resigned. Data was gathered through questionnaires, specialized field visits, and direct meetings with stakeholders, which contributed to formulating a clear and practical vision for the program's development.The program's duration has been extended until July 31, 2028, an additional 31 months, to increase Jordanian employment, reduce operating costs for the private sector, complete planned activities, achieve development objectives, and support the employment of youth.To enhance employee skills and productivity, the wage support period for establishments has been extended from six to nine months. The program has also expanded its target age group to 18–45 years, up from 18–40, while improving the benefits provided to both establishments and employees.Bakkar noted that wage support allocations have been raised to JD 145 per month, up from JD 130, in addition to transportation allowances of JD 10 per month for men and JD 15 for women, aimed at encouraging participation and strengthening women's economic inclusion. The program's contribution to social security has also increased to JD 12 per month per worker.Transportation allowances for National Aid Fund beneficiaries have been raised to between JD 10 and JD 30 per month to facilitate access to workplaces and sustain employment. The program also extends wage support for persons with disabilities to 12 months, with an additional subsidy to encourage their employment.Further, graduates of the Vocational Training Corporation and holders of the Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) vocational qualifications will now benefit from a 12-month wage support scheme, instead of nine months, to improve their integration into the labor market.Bakkar said that current beneficiaries will automatically receive the new support, while previous beneficiaries who transferred employment may complete their remaining entitlement at the new facility, within the approved duration.The restructuring also introduced a new "Capacity Building for Job Seekers" track through the National Employment Platform (Sajjil), offering training in CV writing, interview preparation, and digital job search tools. Training companies will additionally be allowed to coordinate with private sector establishments to identify workforce needs, train candidates, and place them through the program.The program further provides guidance and on-the-job training for entrepreneurs to sustain their businesses, particularly during the early stages of operation, and offers access to the "Training and Mentoring Hub" for small, micro, and medium enterprises. This includes mentoring in areas such as marketing, accounting, and manufacturing, as well as access to wage subsidies after the training period.Bakkar urged private sector establishments and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the expanded benefits available through the National Employment Platform "Sajjil" (