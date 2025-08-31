President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Acting Head Of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Ni Zhen In Tianjin
They expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan, including SOCAR, and the company, particularly in alternative and renewable energy projects.
In this regard, the collaboration with "Energy China" in the field of green energy, including the construction of solar power plants and offshore wind energy facilities in Azerbaijan, was highlighted.
Ni Zhen expressed the company's interest in implementing new projects in Azerbaijan, including wastewater treatment, processing, and reuse, optimization of water resource management operations, as well as the joint construction of photovoltaic power panels in water basins.
