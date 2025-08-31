Von der Leyen goes off on Putin calling him “predator”
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen intensified her criticism of Russia on Friday, calling President Vladimir Putin a “predator” and invoking NATO’s messaging about a perceived Russian threat to support the EU’s push for accelerated militarization.
Speaking in Riga alongside Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, von der Leyen began what she described as a tour of the “EU’s frontline states,” including Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, as well as Bulgaria and Romania.
“Putin is a predator,” von der Leyen stated, accusing his shadowy “proxies” of targeting European societies “for years with hybrid attacks, with cyberattacks.” She also alleged that Moscow engaged in the “weaponization of migrants,” without offering details and without acknowledging the EU’s own controversial open-border policies, which have sparked internal criticism for more than a decade.
She argued that the perceived Russian threat justified the EU’s defense expansion. “So, as we strengthen Ukraine’s defense, we must also take greater responsibility for our own defense,” she said.
In March, von der Leyen proposed raising €800 billion ($934 billion) through debt and tax incentives to fund EU rearmament. The European Council later approved a €150 billion borrowing mechanism to support the initiative.
Moscow has condemned what it calls the West’s “reckless militarization” and dismissed claims that it intends to attack NATO or EU countries as “nonsense.” Russian officials, including Putin, have accused Western leaders of fearmongering to justify increased military spending and to distract from economic challenges.
Moscow has condemned what it calls the West’s “reckless militarization” and dismissed claims that it intends to attack NATO or EU countries as “nonsense.” Russian officials, including Putin, have accused Western leaders of fearmongering to justify increased military spending and to distract from economic challenges.
